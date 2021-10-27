Baby Lorde: 10 photos of Kafui Danku's daughter that show she is no more a baby

Baby Lorde has over the years grown to become a very likeable person judging by her photos

The daughter of actress Kafui Danku has taken after her mother in terms of their resemblance

Not long ago, she was spotted in a video mimicking her mother while wearing a huge wig

Lorde Ivana Pitcher, the daughter of actress and movie maker Kafui Danku and Kojo Pitcher is a joy to behold judging by how she has grown so beautifully.

Famed as Baby Lorde, the first daughter and child of Kafui Danku has managed to warm hearts online anytime she posts a photo or video of herself online.

Over the years, she has picked up the pace with her social media activity and gets her fans on Instagram to praise her with every photo or video she posts.

Mother of the adorable princess, Kafui Danku, is almost always in the cut when Baby Lorde drops a photo online.

More often than not, both mother and daughter are seen 'twinning' in the same outfits and even hairstyles.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of Baby Lorde that shown how she has grown over the years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Dazzling in a 'princessy' outfit with her lovely smile

2. Lorde in boots

3. Bracing herself for the cold days ahead

4. One of her many beautiful moments with her mother, Kafui Danku

5. When she decided to be a big girl and dressed like mummy

6. Having fun during a tour in the park

7. Having some 'big sister time' with her brother Titan

8. Standing tall and looking pretty

9. When she flaunted her car

10. Stunning in her shades on a sunny day

Source: Yen Newspaper