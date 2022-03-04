Ghanaian Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has chalked another enviable feat.

The song featured on for American singer Beyoncé alongside Major Lazer, Already, has clocked 100 million streams on music-streaming service, Spotify.

Already's 100 million streams milestone was announced by @beycharts, a Twitter account dedicated to monitoring the performance of Beyoncé's songs on various music charts.

Beyonce's song with SHatta Wale has clock 100 million streams on Spotify Photo source: @beyonce, @shattawalenima

See the tweet below:

The Beyoncé, Shatta Wale song

The Already song happens to be one of the songs on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift album whih was inspired by the remake of the Lion King movie.

Released in audio format in 2019, the song's video was released one year after to much excitement among Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale hails Beyoncé

Following the news of Already's success on Spotify, Shatta Wale took to his social media pages to jubilate.

In a post on his Instagram page, Shatta Wale shared a photo of the chart record. He eulogized Beyoncé with his caption calling her the saviour of his music career.

"She saved my life in music. @beyonce. Thank you mummy, " hi caption read.

Fans join Shatta Wale to celebrate

Just as the news got Shatta Wale excited, his post has got some of his fans charged up. They have been hailing him in the comment section.

