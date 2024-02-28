A harmless online interaction between Sister Derby and rapper Edem about the trending Omah Lay issue has escalated into a full-blown banter

Sister Derby, in an earlier post, insinuated that Edem had no moral right to criticise the girl Omah Lay invited on stage because of an encounter she was privy to

Edem's request for Sister Derby to be more specific with her accusations has taken their banter to a new level

Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, shared her thoughts on the trending issue about Omah Lay inviting a female concertgoer for a raunchy dance on stage.

Edem chimed in with a counter-opinion to Sister Derby's analogy, which sparked an online banter between the two Ghanaian musicians.

Their banter escalated online after Sister Deborah shared an experience involving Edem and her friend at the first Global Citizen concert in Ghana.

Sister Derby refuels feud with Edem

In a recent cryptic post by Sister Derby, she recounted an experience in which Edem tried to hit on her woman friend. Sister Derby said,

"Okay, since you insist, as a married man, why did you pick up my woman friend very late at night after your family was sound asleep to take her to Global Citizen and get irate when she ‘Omah-layed’ you for an A-list artiste? Is that why my Omah Lay tweet triggered you? Then sorry."

In a rebuttal, the rapper Edem, who sought to distance herself from the infidelity accusations, boldly tagged his wife and dared Sister Derby to prove her claim so he could properly clear the air.

Netizens react to Sister and Edem's banter

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Edem and Sister Derby's banter.

@Views09 said:

Don’t listen to those saying “Twaso” oo..continue Edem more v1olence

@BenopaOnyx1 wrote:

The thing be say, no matter what Sister Derby does, she never go win this war

@iLatif_ noted;

Sister Derby said her friend snubbed Ayigbe Edem for an A list artiste at Global Citizen. The A list artistes wey perform be Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Are you thinking what I am thinking?

@af_ia_blue added:

One of you has to let this go and I think it should be you. It’s not necessary tbh

