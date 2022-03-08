Medikal has dropped some beautiful photos from his Deeper Than Blood tour in the USA

He was seen seated on the stairs of a private jet while dripping in expensive-looking outfits

Medikal and Shatta Wale are currently in the United States of America thrilling music lovers with their hit songs

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong known by the stage name AMG Medikal has shared some lovely photos of himself from USA.

In the new set of photos he posted on his official Instagram page, Medikal was seen seated on a flight of stairs of a white and blue coloured private jet.

The Stubborn Academy hitmaker was seen wearing an all-black outfit made up of a blazer, a pair of faded jeans, a t-shirt and a winter jacket.

Photos of Medikal. Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal complimented his outfit with a pair of beautiful sneakers to make him look as dapper as usual.

The rapper also shared a photo of his time at a Grammy museum in the United States of America as it appeared he paid a visit to the location.

Medikal indicated through his caption that he was trying his best to bring a Grammy to Ghana with his matchless talent.

After posting the photos, Medikal captioned them:

"Planning and Plotting"

Many Medikal Fans React To The Photos

Teeming fans of the rapper took to the comment section to react to the photos he shared on his official Instagram page.

jaywonjuwonlo came in with the comment:

"Stubborn academy"

nhanhayawlil also wrote:

"GH music controller"

Dancehall star shattawalenima was also in the comment section:

"Plotting company we deh here"

shattawalen1ma commented:

"No more kpayor! #dtb"

bherrie_xx wrote:

"Chairman bia chairman"

Source: YEN.com.gh