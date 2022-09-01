Ghanaian musician, MzVee has got folks on social media laughing their hearts out after a video of her getting spooked over a magic trick surfaced

The singer was in shock after a master of cards exhibited an unbelievable trick before her eyes and had her running away in disbelief

The video of the humorous incident made rounds on social media and got folks teasing MzVee for being scared

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has cracked the ribs of social media users after a video of her getting spooked by a card magician surfaced.

The popular Ghanaian singer was in disbelief when a young man known as Benard the Magician, who is a master of card tricks, showed her his card skills.

MzVee running Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Initially, MzVee was confident the magician could not deceive her with his antics, but in the end, she ended up in his web of victims.

First, he asked the singer to pick a card and hide it, which she did. Next, he put the card she picked without looking at the face of the card and placed it in a large deck of cards he was holding.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He shuffled the cards and told her he would pick the exact card she selected out of the stack of cards. He picked a card from the set of cards and showed it to MzVee, saying that was the card she picked.

She rejected his pick and claimed it was not the one she chose. The magician then told her to swipe the screen of a phone he had in his hand, and lo and behold, the card she had picked initially appeared on the screen of the device.

MzVee was so shocked she ran away in fear screaming God's name. The video had folks laughing hysterically.

Folks Tease MzVee

stephenopokku made a hilarious comment:

AYIGBE GAL WEY E DEY FEAR MAGIC ASHOK SELF AH

delaedami said:

What happened to I’m sharp now it’s God protect me

KhobbyRhollex also wrote:

Bro this be real magic this one derh ano go understand aaah how possible

In other news, Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has flaunted the interior of his beautiful home in some new photos he shared on social media.

He looked dapper in some fashionable clothes as he relaxed in a comfortable chair and posed for the cameras.

The photos impressed fans of the musician, who fawned over him and showered him with praise as they admired him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh