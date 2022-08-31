Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has flaunted the interior of his beautiful home in some new photos he shared on social media

He looked dapper in some fashionable clothes as he relaxed in a comfortable chair and posed for the cameras

The photos impressed fans of the musician, who fawned over him and showered him with praise as they admired him

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has shared some beautiful photos on Instagram that have got his fans fawning over him.

The iconic young musician showed his admirable sense of fashion and the interior of what looked like his home. Eugene wore a thick blue sweater with a teddy bear design on it.

Photos: Kuami Eugene Source: kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

He complimented the blue sweater with matching blue jeans and some jewellery around his neck. The interior of the building he was in looked luxurious.

The gold-coloured curtains went well with the white walls and black tiles. The photos got other celebs like Salma Munim and Keche admiring Kuami's fashionable looks.

Other regular folks also had words of praise for the rockstar. Kuami Eugene is one of the most successful musicians in Ghana and lives a life of wealth and glamour.

Fans Fawn Over Kuami Eugene

rycon_dave said:

Fine boy!!! We didn't come here to Play

the_kulest_j also wrote:

Eiii... Chairman wobetumi Keep going my brother

bridget_aog also reacted:

U always do is the drip for me ❤️

love.capehart.121 was impressed:

I don’t know but @kuamieugene ya handsomeness dey enter my eyes die

09_lowkey also wrote:

Always going to Support you brrr ❤️ with the little I have We din Come here to play

Source: YEN.com.gh