Singer Fameye celebrated his daughter, Arvianna, as she turned two years old on Thursday, April 25

The proud father shared lovely photos and a video of the pretty little girl with a heartwarming caption

Fameye's posts triggered lovely reactions from his followers, many of whom were impressed by the girl's looks

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, better known by his stage name Fameye, has flaunted his daughter on social media.

Fameye's daughter, Arvianna Ekuba, turned two years old on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and the singer took to social media today to celebrate a momentous occasion.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the proud father shared adorable photos featuring his daughter dressed in a purple jacket, a bag, and ribbons in her braids, which matched her outfit.

Fameye's daughter has turned two years old Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The photos accompanied a touching message expressing his profound love and well-wishes for her future success.

'Ouuu my baby is 2 yrs already @the_ekuba daddy loves you!! I wish you everything success," he said.

The Praise hitmaker also shared a video of his princess with a simple caption which read:

"EKuba happy birthday."

Ekuba is the second child of Fameye and his longtime girlfriend, Bridget Agyeman Boateng. Their first child is a boy called Arvid, who will soon be for years old.

Ghanaians join Fameye in celebrating his daughter

The images shared by Fameye in celebration of his daughter excited many of his followers. While some wished the girl a happy birthday, others were fixated on her pretty looks.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Happy birthday sunshine ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

officialebo said:

More life and Blessings Princess

blinks_ruky said:

She’s cute ? Happy birthday baby girl

mr._vikki_clerk said:

Too cute ❤️,happy birthday dear

_ken.drick said:

Happy birthday to our lovely daughter

Fameye shares how he spent GH¢3k in a night because of heartbreak

Meanwhile, Fameye recently narrated when he got a broken heart as an underground artiste, which led him to spend GH¢3,000 he received from a gig in one night.

He also added that the pain from his ex-lover dissolving their relationship made him cut off his dreadlocks.

He also shared how they squandered the money on drinks and kebabs at a pub.

