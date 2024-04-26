Ghanaian media personality Delay has caused a stir as she shows off her cleavage in a sultry video

Delay looked alluring in a ready-to-wear dress for her solo date before attending a star-studded event

Some social media users commented on Delay's revealing outfit and designer bag in the viral video

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has mesmerised her followers as she flaunted her cleavage on social media.

The host of The Delay Show looked impeccable in a long-sleeve floral print dress as she hung out with some stakeholders in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in heavy makeup. Photo credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she figdeted with her phone while showing off her expensive black bag.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and bold eyeshadow colours to complement her look.

Delay accessorised her look with a three-set necklace, bracelet and fashionable rings.t.

Watch the video below:

Delay looks terrific in a denim dress

Deloris Frimpong Manso looked incredible in an expensive spaghetti-strap dress and white pointed sandals. The fashionista wore a coloured hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Former Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour's baby mama commented on Delay's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

charly_dgh stated:

Beautiful ❤️

segbefialinda stated:

See erh delay is the reason I'm not giving up in life ❤️

elikem_the_gossip stated:

Love the view

she_is_osa2.0 stated:

Pretty❤

mhame_akosua stated:

Sista Afia my love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

archiosbee_ stated:

Looking YESX for ME only

nana_yaa_shill stated:

Pretty

m_i_s_s_y_gh stated:

All of this yet no ………..husband. Money money money, that’s all you know

quamegez's profile picture said:

fine babe o ❤️❤️

kwesi_george_ stated:

Two balls of fufu in the plate.

champz148 stated:

My Sweet Gorgeous Lady❤️❤️

maa_ampong1 stated:

Assayyyyyyyy❤️

