Dancegod Lloyd was at a party with a few influencers when he received a notification from Chris Brown

The American singer and dancer posted a video of Lloyd dancing to Chris Brown and Davido's latest song on Instagram

Rumours about Dancegod Lloyd appearing in the song's upcoming music video have emerged

Ghanaian choreographer and viral sensation Dancegod Lloyd shared a video of him dancing to Chris Brown's latest single Hmmm featuring Davido.

The song, which has Chris Brown singing in Pidgin, channels an Afro-centric vibe that is perfect for Dancegod LLoyd's feet.

The Ghanaian dancer's video caught the attention of Chris Brown, who amplified into on social media.

Chris Brown and Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd loses cool after Chris Brown's endorsement

Dancegod Lloyd, the Ghanaian dancer behind some of the most trending African dance moves and viral challenges, including King Promise's Terminator, was at the recent communal eating sessions hosted by Kojo Junior when he received the notification from Chris Brown.

The dancer took to social media to express his joy, saying, "Chrisbrown has posted me right now. Can’t wait to be in a video w/ CB."

The explosive moment sparked rumours about Dancegod Lloyd featuring in Chris Brown's music video for the latest single with Davido.

While the collab is yet to be confirmed by both parties, Chris Brown's co-sign follows an explosive acknowledgement Dancegod Lloyd received from Rick Ross, increasing the Ghanaian dancer's global appeal.

Netizens react to Dancegod LLoyd's big day powered by Chris Brown

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared in Dancegod Lloyd's joy.

@aggioglobal said:

Someone will definitely come and a big win for Ghana pɛɛɛɛ congrats, my brother

@3ny3_nokor3 wrote:

You blow pass, more greatness incoming

@AbeikuSankofi noted:

Sweeeett.. What I love to seeee

King Promise introduces Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer King Promise hosted Rick Ross for a reconnaissance chat, and the superstars aim to recruit each other for their upcoming projects.

The Ghanaian singer leveraged the opportunity to introduce Dancegod Lloyd to Rick Ross, hailing him as the secret behind his hit song, Terminator's global influence.

