The Electoral Commission has challenged claims by National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama

Mahama accused the New Patriotic Party of placing its members in the Electoral Commission

The EC said the recruitment process for Returning Officers and their deputies was conducted fairly and transparently

The Electoral Commission (EC) challenged claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, about the biased recruitment of officers.

In a statement, the commission criticised Mahama for condemning a practice he had employed during his term.

The EC also said the recruitment process for Returning Officers and their deputies was conducted fairly and transparently, countering Mahama’s assertions.

“The Commission rejects this unfounded allegation coming from the former President. The process of recruiting Returning Officers and their Deputies was conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner."

At the London School of Economics and Political Science, Mahama accused the New Patriotic Party of placing its members in the EC. He also questioned the commission's impartiality ahead of the polls.

Electoral Commission currently recruiting

The commission is presently recruiting officers for the upcoming election. The deadline for the submission of applications is set for Monday, April 29, 2024. Selected persons will undergo a three-month training period.

Interested individuals are required to email their application letters and CVs to the commission.

Applicants are also advised to indicate the specific positions they are applying for and their preferred region, district, and constituency.

According to earlier requirements released by the EC, applicants must have at least a first degree in any field.

They must also have reasonable knowledge about elections and be proficient in using computers.

The commission also wants prospective applicants to have quantitative and analytical skills.

The Electoral Commission was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year, which is expected to aid recruitment.

