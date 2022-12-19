Kidi has featured Tulsi Kumar, an Indian playback singer, on the remix of his popular hit song Touch It

The Ghanaian music star shared a snippet of the video on his TikTok page, and it sparked reactions from fans

Many people called Kidi smart for featuring an Indian on the song as it is very popular in India

Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kidi, has sparked reactions on social media with a peculiar and unexpected music collaboration.

Kidi Features Indian Musician Tulsi Kumar On Touch It Remix; Music Video Sparks Reaction

Source: UGC

The superstar has featured an Indian playback singer, Tulsi Kumar, on the remix of his hit song, Touch It.

The Ghanaian musician star shared a snippet of the beautiful music video on his TikTok page, and it was met with mixed reactions by Ghanaians.

The majority felt it was a good move since India is densely populated, and 'Touch It' has been a success in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tulsi Kumar is a very popular public figure in India and is highly talented. She is not only good at singing but is also a radio jockey and an actress in the Bollywood industry.

Tulsi Kumar lived up to expectations on the 'Touch Remix' as she laced the already phenomenal tune with her sweet and melodious voice.

Fans React To Kidi's Touch It Remix

Bobbi said:

While Ghana and Nigeria artiste are going for American artists and others kidi just run for Indian artists instead

ShakerBeatz.gh commented:

Kidi k3 Kumkum Bajia.. After this, Kidi can chew Bullet and bomb

SAMUELANDERSON777 also wrote:

aye!!!! Ghana to the world!!!! I love my motherland. Congratulations to KIDI

Dijaa also reacted:

I knew this people liked this song immediately I saw their celebrities hoping on this challenge

Phalzy wrote:

I saw abhi in kukum bagya dancing to this dance in a river. so I'm not shocked

KiDi Arrives in Gambia; Receives Presidential Treatment From Locals; Gambians Children Chase After His Car

In other stories, internationally recognized Ghanaian musician KiDi is currently in The Gambia for a music concert.

The Ghanaian vocalist is rumoured to have made history with his ticket sales in the West African country.

The Champagne singer was warmly received by the Gambians, who screamed at the sight of his vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh