Internationally recognized Ghanaian musician KiDi is currently in The Gambia for a music concert

The Ghanaian vocalist is rumoured to have made history with his ticket sales in the West African country

The Champagne singer was warmly received by the Gambians, who screamed at the sight of his vehicle

Ghanaian musician KiDi has been travelling across the world in 2022. In August, the Say Cheese singer toured Australia before connecting with his European fans the next month.

After the release of his 4Play EP, the Ghanaian singer visited Gambia for the Touch It Concert slated for October 29, 2022. The music event will be heard at the QCity, Gambia's first multipurpose recreation centre.

KiDi mobbed by fans in Gambia

In a video shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, a group of children screamed as they saw KiDi's car pass by. Others tried running after the car to catch a glimpse of the Ghanaians superstar.

The video also showed a couple of Gambian youths surrounding KiDi's car, where a young man told the star;

You set a legacy in The Gambia. You are the first artist in The Gambia to sell 50,000 tickets in three days.

Here's How Ghanaians Reacted To KiDi's Presidential Welcome in Gambia

smithfabilas

❤️❤️❤️outside Ghana support our artists more than we

city_youth_tv

Touch it has touched the heart of the Gambians

stvck_first

That’s crazy

talk.withhelen

Awwwwwww goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

king_maestrogh

This is great

iamnanayawpawa2

how many these kindergarten students have smart phones to know who Kidi is? I bet you…..they don’t even know the name of their own President

bisadjei

That’s my argument, our musicians should explore Africa because there is money in Africa and it will help them grow organically

KiDi Sets New Record As 'Blessed' And 'Touch It' Peak AtTop 10 on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on KiDi occupying two spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard Triller Top Chart with his songs Touch It and Blessed featuring Jamaican star Mavado.

The internationally recognized Ghanaian artist had Blessed peak at Number 2 while Touch It re-entered the charts at Number 6. KiDi set a record as the only Ghanaian on the prestigious chart in the week of October 25.

