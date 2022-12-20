A Ghanaian gospel singer with the TikTok handle, @mabelokyeremusic, has paid homage to Argentine football player Messi by using his name in a praise and worship song

This comes after Messi helped his team become victorious in the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup which was held in Qatar

The viral video has sparked massive reactions on social media as fans gather around to hail her for recognising their idol

A Ghanaian praise and worship leader has gone viral after she used the name of Argentine football player Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, in a praise and worship song.

Dressed in a green jumpsuit, she led the congregation of her church in a praise and worship session.

During the session, she used Messi's name in a song and this got the church members to give loud cheers as she mentioned his name.

In the song, she mentioned, 'Messi Hene' meaning "the God of Messi. She then acknowledged that Argentina has a solid team and it was all thanks to Messi.

Intrinsically analysing the song, Mabel Okyere implied that the God of Messi should come through for them to also write their success story.

Meanwhile, Argentina has been crowned World Champions after they won 4-2 on penalties against the former incumbent reigning World Champions, France.

The nip-and-tuck game ended 3-3, thereby penalties becoming the next deciding factor on which country became the next World Champions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady uses Messi's name to lead praise and worship at church

Biggie Brown commented:

Indeed he is the god of football everywhere, Messi

kingsley stated:

Greatest of all time Messi goat

Frank Narow said:

Go go go go Messi

Bra Danny765 said:

God bless her. She knows ball. The GOAT influence. Vamos

Cash Money remarked:

congratulations Maa, May God bless you more

KWAME K JR said:

What a moment

melan12321 commented:

The GOAT is everywhere

