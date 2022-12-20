Oliver Khan, the ship dealer, has hilariously confused many after he was spotted eating rice by the roadside

The funny Ghanaian man who likes to brag about how wealthy and affluent he is, stood and ate from a friend's plate

The video had peeps laughing hard, with many of them saying Oliver would deny the evidence when the video was shown to him

Ghanaian internet sensation, Oliver Khan, popularly known as Ship Dealer, caused a massive stir on social media after a video of him eating rice on the roadside went viral.

Oliver Khan Spotted Eating Rice By The Road Side Source: Oliver Khan Facebook, definition011 on TikTok

Source: UGC

The hilarious man, who is usually a guest on Kankam Boadu's radio show on Pure FM, became popular for his braggart nature and exaggerations.

Oliver Khan has repeatedly stated that he was wealthy and sold ships. He also mentioned on numerous occasions that he was related to the late Queen of England and mourned bitterly after her passing.

The latest video of him eating by the roadside caught many people's interest as they imagined his response when the footage was presented to him. Many folks said a typical Oliver Khan would deny he was the one in the video.

Oliver Khan Gets Many Laughing

Stephen Amponsah said:

You people should stop recording him cuz he will swear with his father’s leg that he is not the one

Alfred Acheampong commented:

But just recently Despite was also eating Rice at road side so it’s normal with Rich men

Kabiosi Ba also wrote:

".Hw3 Kofi, me ka me papa nan s3 eny3 mea", that will be his response

Cliffbaff14 also wrote:

"What are you talking about the richest man eating outside?"

Bawnia Sakare commented:

hmmmmm as3m asi. I believe, I trust, I suspect from all angles is not Him.

2022 World Cup: Oliver Khan Spotted In Qatar Dressed In Bright Ghanaian Colours; Speaks In Video

In other stories, Oliver Khan, A.K.A Ship Dealer, was in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup to throw his support behind the Black Stars.

The hilarious social media and radio sensation was spotted in Doha rocking bright Ghanaian colours.

Many peeps were excited to see him in Doha and said the chronic braggart would not let the ears of Ghanaians rest when he gets back.

Source: YEN.com.gh