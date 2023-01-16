Ras Nene was a guest on The Delay Show on Sunday and he made some interesting revelations regarding the history behind his stage name

The comedian and skit actor revealed that he adopted the name from a notorious Nigerian criminal who goes by the name Lawrence Anini

The Delay Show, which aired on, Sunday 15th January, had Ghanianas glued to their TV sets as they marvelled at Ras Nene's life story

Ghanaian comedian and skit actor, Ras Nene, stunned Ghanaians as he made some interesting revelations on The Delay Show.

Ras Nene Reveals The History Behind His Stage Name Photo Source: official_ras_nene

Source: UGC

The comedian told his life story and revealed that he was into a lot of illegal activities, which led to him adopting the name Ras Nene.

According to him, he adopted the name from the infamous Nigerian thug, Lawrence Anini, who was greatly feared for his notoriety.

Ras Nene mentioned that people could not pronounce the name Anini properly, and ended up calling him Nene. At the time, the comedian had a rasta hairdo and attached Ras to Nene for dramatic effect.

Ras Nene mentioned that in his youthful days, he was notorious and involved in activities like smuggling and racketeering. The comedian said he turned a new leaf when he grew older and wiser.

Ras Nene's Story Inspires People

Abdul Latif Harun wrote:

If u have ever been on the street b4 u can feel the truth in your heart ❤️big ups to all those who’ve been there b4.

Abena papabi commented:

I’m really inspired by this interview

user4752362799800 said:

God loves sinnners, cos he will make you winner

Claudia reacted:

Thank God for his life…God is wonderful see how his life has changed and he even helps with depression by making us laugh

user8548619754833 also reacted:

Lawrence Nomanyakpon Anini . Most notorious armed robber in Nigerian during 1980s

