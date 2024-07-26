Award-winning actress Nadia Buari got many people admiring her family when she shared pictures on Instagram

The adorable pictures were captured when she and her four daughters stormed the street to stretch their legs

Many people talked about her beautiful family, while others highlighted how she always hides her kids' identities

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari shared a personal part of her life as she dropped pictures of her going for a walk with her four daughters.

Nadia Buari and daughters go for walk

Unfortunately, the star actress could not take her baby boy with them since he was young and might not catch up.

In the lovely photo, she held the hands of two of her daughters, while the other two held each other's hand and walked ahead of them.

Nadia and her daughters wore gym clothes: a top, bottoms, and sneakers. All four girls styled their hair into a ponytail with a braided twist.

In the post's caption, Nadia reflected on the day and having the correct mindset, hence the need for the morning walk. Below is the lovely advice and message she wrote:

"A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. When you wake up, take a second to think about what a privilege it is to simply be alive and healthy. The moment you start acting like life is a blessing, I assure you, it will start to feel like one. Time spent appreciating is time worth living. Good morning buttercakes."

Below is the photo of Nadia Buari and her daughters:

Reactions to Nadia Buari's family photos

Many people in the comment section admired the lovely pictures Nadia Buari shared on her Instagram page.

Others also highlighted the fact that the star actress was good at hiding the faces of her kids, while others talked about the fact that she was inculcating a healthy lifestyle in her kids.

Below are the reactions to the family photo:

adwoa_kotoko said:

"Is your mother of four this stunning 😍 ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"You guys look so beautiful❤️😍"

awesome_awe1 said:

"You’re insanely inspiring 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

kwakuakom said:

"BEAUTIFUL FAMILY 🌹❤️❤️"

newtonspeaks said:

"I love you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

princess_ene1 said:

"Awwwww so cute 🥰🥰🥰"

tinababy_gh said:

"Girls Girls vibe😍"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"Lovely pictures❤️❤️😍😍😍"

