A young man who calls himself 'Blacko Lookalike' but goes by the name Raymond Ohene Gyan is begging his fans for a new phone

He revealed that his current handset fell from his hands and the screen got broken, leaving his social media presence paused

Raymond knelt down and pleaded with anyone who can assist to help him get an iPhone to create content for his fans

Raymond Ohene Gyan, a young Ghanaian man with similar stature and face as the sensational singer and rapper, Black Sherif, has asked his fans and Ghanaians in general for support.

In a video that Raymond posted on his TikTok handle @raymondohenegyan, the young man revealed that his handset had stopped functioning and he needed a new one.

According to him, he needs the phone to create funny videos and other content for his lovely fans and any type of iPhone would be greatly appreciated, even if it is an old version.

Black Sherif's lookalike begging for his fans to buy him a new phone Photo credit: @raymondohenegyan via TikTok

What Ghanaians are saying about Blacko Lookalike

Although Raymond sounded serious about his plea and even knelt down in the video to show his level of seriousness, the post has been gathering rib-cracking reactions online.

Below were some of them as gathered by YEN.com.gh.

Notime_Eric indicated:

Go to Frank trending or Tecno office and tell them you be Blacko look alike . They will give you new phone .

❤️Daakyehene Prince said:

Go to Ghana commercial bank for money just tell them u are blacko look alike Siato

martinanthony595 stated:

Pls I will beg the nation not to insult him is part of life and life can slack u anytime anywhere see how he trend and now begging for iphone 5

Watch the video below:

New Blacko Lookalike Pops Up; Causes Stir With Dance Moves And Oversized Jeans

Meanwhile, another young man who looks like popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, caused a stir at a party. In a video that surfaced from the event, the lookalike danced joyously when the Dj played Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

The energetic young man took to the dancefloor and showed off some exquisite dance moves. He shuffled his feet and moved his waist in a flexible manner which synced with the beat of the song.

The Black Sherif lookalike dressed exactly like his mentor. He wore oversized faded jeans and complemented them with a basketball shirt and Jordan sneakers.

