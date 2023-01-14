The comic actor Dr Likee jokingly expressed his desire to have a romantic relationship with media personality Delay

In a yet-to-be-fully-premiered interview on The Delay Show hosted by Delay, Dr Likee boasted about his bedroom prowess

The actor left Delay blushing and laughing throughout the moments he was proclaiming his desire to have her as his lover

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Dr Likee, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has jokingly proclaimed his desire to begin a romantic relationship with media personality Delay.

The actor told Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, that she has all the qualities he desires in a woman.

Dr Likee sat with the award-winning radio and television show host in a yet-to-be-fully-premiered interview, where he disclosed that he lives alone, hinting that he is still single.

Delay (L), Dr Likee (R). Credit: @AlphaSarkces.

Source: Twitter

Dr Likee expresses his desire to begin a relationship with Delay

When asked about his type of woman, Dr Likee boldly said to the host that she is the type of woman he wants as a lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor further bragged about his bedroom prowess, saying he has what it takes to make her happy and yearning for more in the bedroom.

''You're my type; you will give me all your properties if you taste me once ... Try street boy like me for once, and you would always love it,'' he told Delay.

Watch the video below:

Celebrity Styles: Ghana's Oprah Winfrey Deloris Frimpong Manso Shows Skin In Thigh-High

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported in a separate story about Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso.

The award-winning television presenter shared a video of herself slaying a red floor-length ensemble. Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay in showbiz, is among the female stars who are very selective about the events she attends. She is always photographed in decent, stylish dresses to host the Delay show.

The smart and outspoken journalist wore a sleeveless form-fitting dress in her Instagram post with side ruffles. The forty-year-old serial entrepreneur showed skin in the thigh-high dress, which has got many talking on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh