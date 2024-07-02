Ohemaa Mercy has opened up about her preference for secular music and who her favourites are

The gospel musician mentioned Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy as the Ghanaian artistes she pays attention to

A video of her talking about a moment she used Stonebwoy's song in church has popped up online

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemma Mercy joined DJ Slim on the July 1 episode of the Hitz FM Daybreak Hitz show.

The gospel singer talked at length about her career and the evolution of Ghana's gospel music industry.

She weighed in on a trending debate her colleague Joe Mettle sparked about working with secular artistes.

Ohemaa Mercy names Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata as favourites

According to Ohemaa Mercy, profanity in songs is a huge deal breaker for her as a gospel singer and religious leader.

The singer explained that she had grown very familiar with some Ghanaian artistes including Kofi Kinaata who often shuns away from profanity in his songs.

Ohemaa Mercy also highlighted that she likes some of Stonebwoy's inspirational songs and recounted a moment she used the 2019 release Tuff Seed as a sermon.

"I love songs that talk about wisdom. I love Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy's songs. I remember one time I even preached with Stonebwoy's Tuff Seed," Ohemaa Mercy said in her interview.

Netizens react to Ohemaa Mercy's pick

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ohemaa Mercy's remarks about Stonebwoy and Kinaata.

primal_shirtssuits noted:

Who doesn't love Kofi and the wisdom he puts in his songs ❤️

@rontobwouy said:

Dem dey use most of Stonebwoy's songs to preach. Bhim

@elynam_demigodd wrote:

There’s a level u go reach that a secular music lyrics will be used to preach in church. U see that level only bwoy Dey there. Lyrically ? Ghana here ? Nobody is touching that guy

Ohemaa Mercy on how royalties received in her career so far

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Mercy had disclosed the amount she has made from her career spanning nearly two decades.

The gospel singer said she has only received GH¢300 in royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since 2007 despite having several chart-topping gospel songs which earned significant airplay.

