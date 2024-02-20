Animwaa Sampong, a daughter of Ernest Chemist, got married to Sena Agbodza on Saturday, February 17, 2024

The wedding was a lavish ceremony which has been described by a weddinggoer as the most expensive in Ghana ever

The official photographer, Greg Finck, a Harper's Bazaar and Vogue-rated photographer, has released some exclusive images

Exclusive photos from the wedding of Ernest Chemist's daughter, Animwaa Sampong, and Sena Agbodza, have emerged online.

Greg Finck, the official photographer for the much-talked-about wedding, released the exclusives.

Animwaa and Sena tied the knot in a Saturday, February 17, 2024, ceremony at Airport Hills in Accra.

Ernest Chemist's daughter, Animawaa Sampong, married Sena Agbodza in a plush wedding Photo source: @gregfinck

Videos from the ceremony, which emerged online, got many describing it as one of the most expensive weddings in Ghana in recent times.

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, who witnessed the ceremony, the wedding had almost all vendors, including decorators and photographers, being imported from abroad.

One of the vendors happened to be Greg Finck, an international photographer named by Harpers Bazaar, Vogue Magazine, and Elle, among others, as one of the topmost wedding photographers in the world.

Official photos of Ernest Chemist's daughter are sumptuous

Days after the wedding, and with Ghanaians wanting to see more, Finck shared 10 shots from the ceremony.

The photos show different scenes, from the plush deco to the couple's dance.

Sharing the photos, Finck congratulated the couple while describing their wedding as the most beautiful in Ghana's capital.

"Congratulations Animwaa & Sena for the most beautiful wedding last weekend in Accra, Ghana. It’s been so special for us to be part of your wedding celebrations and to to tell and capture your unique story. You truly have the most beautiful familes and it was a blessing to be by your side on the Gold Coast of Africa," he said.

Asempa FM Ekosii Sen's OB flaunts his wife on 8th wedding anniversary

Still, on marriage celebrations, Asempa FM Ekosii Sen host Philip Osei Bonsu, a.k.a. OB, has been married to his wife, Ansowaa, for eight years.

The renowned broadcaster shared a photo of his beautiful wife in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The photo has sparked massive congratulations from OB's followers on social media.

