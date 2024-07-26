A human rights group has petitioned the French National Olympic and Sports Committee to ban Sarkodie from performing at a cultural event on August 9, 2024

Rapper Sarkodie is expected to perform at the Africa Fan Zone in France on August 9, 2024

However, the group said Sarkodie is misogynistic and putting him on stage would send a wrong signal to women and African communities

A human rights group, New Ghana Social Justice Forum, has urged the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the organisers of the Africa Fan Zone event to cancel rapper Sarkodie’s name from its list of performers.

The Africa Fan Zone or ‘Station Afrique’ is an independent cultural event happening simultaneously with the Olympic Games.

A human rights group has argued that Sarkodie should not be allowed to perform du to his misogynistic lyrics.

The event, which is to be held at the Stade Robert Cesar in L'Île-Saint-Denis, France, has billed Sarkodie to perform on August 9, 2024.

However, the New Ghana Social Justice argues that should the organisers of African Fan Zone go ahead to give their stage to Sarkodie, they would be platforming a misogynist.

The group argued that certain lyrics used in Michael Addo’s songs, including ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ in which Kurl Songx featured him, had very misogynistic lyrics.

The group highlighted the line Sarkodie sang about Krobo ladies and a curse of promiscuity, reiterating contentious folklore about young ladies from Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum noted that referencing that folklore reinforced negative stereotypes about women from the area and portrayed them in a negative light.

The human rights group argued that the Olympic Games, which is widely seen as a platform to uphold human rights, promote women’s development and set standards for human dignity, cannot platform a rapper whose actions contradict those values.

Sarkodie’s reaction Yvonne Nelson’s tell-it-all

The group further cited Sarkodie’s purported actions in a memoir written by actress Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson, in her ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ book, revealed that the rapper had convinced her to terminate a pregnancy after he had impregnated her and subsequently abandoned her at the hospital after the procedure was done.

According to the group, if Station Afrique goes ahead to platform Sarkodie, it would be worrying for pregnant women.

The rapper’s outburst after the release of the book in his diss track, Try Me, was also cited as demonstrating his insensitivity and disrespect towards women.

According to the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, giving Sarkodie the stage would send the wrong message to African countries that are still striving for gender equality and respect for women.

Sarkodie opens up on diss track

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie spoke about his diss song, Try Me, with American media mogul Angela Yee on her show Way Up with Angela Yee.

According to Sarkodie, Try Me was leaked by people he sent the song to after recording it.

He said he made the song to vent his frustrations but did not plan to release it to the public.

He just went along when he found out it had been leaked.

