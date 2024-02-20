Asempa FM Ekosii Sen host Philip Osei Bonsu, a.k.a. OB, has been married to his wife, Ansowaa, for eight years

The renowned broadcaster shared a photo of his beautiful wife in celebration of their wedding anniversary

The photo has sparked massive congratulations from OB's followers on social media

Asempa FM presenter Philip Osei Bonsu, affectionately called OB, has shown off his beautiful wife on social media.

OB, the host of Asempa's flagship political talkshow, Ekosii Sen, shared a photo of his pretty partner, Ansomaa, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Asempa FM's OB and his wife are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary Photo source: Osei Bonsu OB

According to the OB, the photo was in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary and he was excited about it.

OB and his wife looked stylish in the photo shared on his Facebook page as they smiled for the camera. He rocked a dark-coloured suit, while the wife wore a suit in an off-white shade.

Sharing the photo, OB was praised for his wife, describing their eight years together as marital bliss.

"EIGHT years of marital bliss. EIGHT years of grace. EIGHT years of love. Thank you, Ansomaa," he said.

Adom FM also celebrated the couple by re-sharing OB's photo on Instagram.

OB's admirers celebrate his 8th wedding anniversary with

The photo shared by OB has excited many of his over 90,000 followers. Some took to the comment section to celebrate with the couple

EKOW DJAN said:

Happy birthday Anniversary to you Osei Bonsus

Selasie Addae said:

Congratulations ❤️many more fruitful years ahead

Samuel Kojo Ablordeppey said:

Happy Anniversary and more favor and divine grace

Kwame Antwi-Frempong said:

Happiest Anniversary, Onua. Enjoy your special day!

Akaneweo Kabiru Abdul said:

Happy Anniversary and many more wonderful years of happiness together in love stay safe enjoy your marriage

