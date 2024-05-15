This year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been scheduled for Saturday, June 1

Charterhouse announced the date for the celebration and unveiled the artistes to perform at the event

The announcement has sparked anticipation for the keenly contested award ceremony

Charterhouse, the organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, has chosen Saturday, June 1, for its highly anticipated 25th edition.

This comes after the award scheme released the nominees for this year's edition and toured high schools, kickstarting the celebration with their fans.

An announcement video has popped up online, exciting scores of fans who can't wait to witness the showdown.

Charterhouse unveils lineup for 25th edition

The 25th edition will feature performances from 18 Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and Nacee.

On the night, over 170 nominees will battle for the 30 awards available, including the keenly contested Artsite of the Year.

Stonebwoy, who received the most nods, discussed his upcoming performance and his aspiration to win all 13 categories.

The musician, who is the reigning Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, unveiled his ambition to become this year's Artiste of the Year and take home all the other awards.

Fans talk about the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the forthcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards lineup.

@__RayRyan said:

From humble beginnings to international acclaim, the Ghana Music Awards has truly come of age #25thTGMA

@1RealWang_10 wrote:

watch this space, something big is coming #25thTGMA

@kecheglobal noted:

GoodLuck Our People

@bisky_gh commented:

Give the best rap performance award to Lyrical joe We don't want any charity award this year

King Paluta eyes best new artiste of the year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper King Paluta had shared his hopes of clinching the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

Charterhouse defines the recipient of the Best New Artiste of the Year category at the Ghana Music Awards as a relatively new artiste(s) who released a single/EP/album that establishes the public identity of the artiste within the year under review.

