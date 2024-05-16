Asantehene @ 25: A Look Inside Otumfuo's 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom He Rode In For Durbar
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar was a grand ceremony with all pomp and pageantry
- The Asantehene arrived at the durbar riding in a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV his Rolls-Royce 20/25 and other cars followed
- Photos have emerged online showing the plush interior of the antique car Otumfuo rode in
Oumfuo Osei Tutu II climaxed the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment as the Asantehene with a grand durbar at the Manhyia Palace.
Arriving at the durbar, Otumfuo rode majestically in a convoy of luxury vehicles. Notable among these cars were two of his antique collections.
A video shared GTV's Facebook page showed a dispatch rider leading the old Rolls-Royce Phantom, which had the Asante flag on it to signal that Otumfuo was riding in that car.
Following closely was another antique Rolls-Royce, a 20/25 first used by Prempeh II in 1935. Other cars, including Toyota Land Cruisers, were also part of the convoy.
The 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV
According to the Daily Graphic, the Rolls-Royce Otumfuo rode in to his durbar was not an ordinary car because it was a big deal in its heyday.
From 1950 to 1956, only eighteen Rolls-Royce Phantom IVs were produced and sold to distinct buyers, such as the British Royal Family and other heads of state worldwide.
A look inside Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce Phantom IV
Days after the durbar, exclusive photos showing the interior of Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce Phantom IV have emerged online.
Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh shared the photos, which showed a close-up view of the car's front, back, and sides.
The interior has an all-white leather seat design with gold-coloured trims. The Asanthene's emblem is boldly embossed at the head parts of the seats in gold.
1950 fridge at Manhyia still works, video drops
Meanwhile, a fridge bought for the Asantehene's use in 1950 still works at the Manhyia Palace Museum.
According to a curator, the fridge's motor and gas had not been changed since it was bought 74 years ago.
A video of the fridge sparked mixed intrigue and disbelief among social media users, but later, information revealed the brand name and other details.
