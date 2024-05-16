Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar was a grand ceremony with all pomp and pageantry

The Asantehene arrived at the durbar riding in a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV his Rolls-Royce 20/25 and other cars followed

Photos have emerged online showing the plush interior of the antique car Otumfuo rode in

Oumfuo Osei Tutu II climaxed the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment as the Asantehene with a grand durbar at the Manhyia Palace.

Arriving at the durbar, Otumfuo rode majestically in a convoy of luxury vehicles. Notable among these cars were two of his antique collections.

The Asantehene rode in a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV to his 25th anniversary durbar Photo source: Opemsuo Radio, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

A video shared GTV's Facebook page showed a dispatch rider leading the old Rolls-Royce Phantom, which had the Asante flag on it to signal that Otumfuo was riding in that car.

Following closely was another antique Rolls-Royce, a 20/25 first used by Prempeh II in 1935. Other cars, including Toyota Land Cruisers, were also part of the convoy.

The 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV

According to the Daily Graphic, the Rolls-Royce Otumfuo rode in to his durbar was not an ordinary car because it was a big deal in its heyday.

From 1950 to 1956, only eighteen Rolls-Royce Phantom IVs were produced and sold to distinct buyers, such as the British Royal Family and other heads of state worldwide.

A look inside Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce Phantom IV

Days after the durbar, exclusive photos showing the interior of Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce Phantom IV have emerged online.

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh shared the photos, which showed a close-up view of the car's front, back, and sides.

The interior has an all-white leather seat design with gold-coloured trims. The Asanthene's emblem is boldly embossed at the head parts of the seats in gold.

1950 fridge at Manhyia still works, video drops

Meanwhile, a fridge bought for the Asantehene's use in 1950 still works at the Manhyia Palace Museum.

According to a curator, the fridge's motor and gas had not been changed since it was bought 74 years ago.

A video of the fridge sparked mixed intrigue and disbelief among social media users, but later, information revealed the brand name and other details.

