Relationship and life coach Kweku Adumatta, known as Uncle Kweku Adumatta, reportedly passed away on November 10, 2026

The counsellor was a familiar face across Ghanaian media, appearing on UTV, Joy Prime, Happy FM and Onua FM

Adumatta developed the '3Ds' marriage preparation approach and was also an author and management consultant

Ghana has lost one of its most recognisable voices in marriage and relationship counselling. Kweku Adumatta, widely known as Uncle Kweku Adumatta, died on November 10, 2026, following a short illness. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public.

Popular marriage counsellor Uncle Kweku Adumatta is dead. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Popular marriage counsellor Uncle Kweku Adumatta dies

Marriage counsellor Uncle Kwaku Adumatta built a loyal following through his consistent appearances on Ghanaian radio and television, where he tackled topics ranging from marriage and parenting to personal development and emotional wellbeing.

Platforms including UTV, Joy Prime, Happy FM and Onua FM regularly featured him as a resource for couples and families navigating everyday challenges.

Uncle Kweku Adumatta's Marriage Counselling Philosophy

At the heart of his counselling work was a belief in patience, sacrifice and self-awareness within relationships. He encouraged couples to acknowledge their different backgrounds and resist selfish impulses, arguing that lasting marriages required a genuine willingness to accommodate a partner's differences.

He is perhaps best remembered professionally for introducing the "3Ds" framework for marriage preparation, a concept built around the principles of defining, determining and developing oneself before committing to a life partner. The idea pushed individuals to invest in personal growth first, rather than entering marriage without a clear sense of who they are.

The Facebook post is below:

Uncle Adumatta's wider work beyond the media

Beyond his media presence, Adumatta was an active figure in corporate and community spaces. He delivered motivational talks at mass wedding ceremonies, women's empowerment events and corporate gatherings, drawing on his expertise in stress management, anger control and entrepreneurship to connect with diverse audiences.

His professional background extended into professional training and consultancy, and he was also an author and management consultant. His personal development programmes covered practical life skills alongside the relationship-focused content he was most publicly associated with.

Adumatta leaves behind a body of work that reached thousands of Ghanaians across both broadcast media and live events.

The Instagram post is below:

Politician Kofi Wayo is dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charles Kofi Wayo, the Ghanaian politician and businessman who built a political career across the NPP, PNC and his own United Renaissance Party.

After stepping away from politics in 2017, Wayo focused on farming and support for rural communities.

His death marked the end of a public life defined by outspoken criticism and a willingness to challenge those in power.

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Source: YEN.com.gh