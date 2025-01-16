A video of a Ghanaian counsellor offering some useful marriage tips had gone viral on social media, with reacting to it

In the video, the marriage counsellor advised single young men and women who wish to settle down to marry their best friends

Her advice attracted mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing varied views

A marriage counsellor has urged young single Ghanaian men and women to marry their friends.

According to the counsellor, whose name has yet to be identified, friendships often provide a strong foundation for successful marriages.

A marriage counsellor advises single Ghanaian men and women to marry their friends. Photo credit: @cwesibillionaire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This, she explained, was because friends share a deep understanding and connection, so a marriage built on friendship would last long.

Speaking in TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified woman said that when friends settle with each other in marriage, they can accommodate each other's flaws and shenanigans because of the many years they have known themselves.

"I want to advise the young one, marry your best friend. That's the best . If you want to settle down, marry your friend. You can crack jokes together, tease each other, speak your mind to each other, and share ideas," She advised.

The married counsellor's advice appeared to be from her many experiences working with couples.

She further stated that friendships can evolve into strong, healthy marriages, emphasizing that marrying a friend can eliminate the uncertainty and anxiety that often come with modern marriages.

Reactions to the marriage counsellor's advice

The video of the marriage counsellor's advice garnered significant engagement on social media with many sharing varied views.

While a few people commended her and described the advice as refreshing and practical, many others expressed scepticism.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 27.9k likes and 664 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Demigod said:

"Marry your friend means build friendship with the person before marriage."

@AMA LERA also said:

"Hw3 don't try to turn friendship to relationship ooo,u will lose both."

@BlackIceOfficialGh commented:

"Wrong you don’t marry your friend. Rather you marry and make that person your friend."

@ANTHONY also commented:

Lol my best friend cheats alot in her relationship.so why should i marry her?lol."

@spendy love wrote:

"I disagree with you mommy the person is a player he or she, some people they are in friendship but they are not going in a relationship, you can meet someone just a day and you guys should started dat."

Men advised against delaying marriage

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Ghanaian men were advised against waiting to get rich before they married.

This advice was offered by a middle-aged Ghanaian man based abroad.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the abroad-based man said people mostly meet their true love when they are poor and struggling in life.

He argued that rich people most often do not find genuine love as the majority of women they meet are usually after money and not a relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh