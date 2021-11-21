Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei was the centre of attraction as he attended a friend's wedding.

Kennedy attended the wedding of Stephen Tawiah and his girlfriend Vanessa on Saturday, November 202, 2021.

Appearing at the wedding reception, Kennedy looked dapper in a suit designed by his wife, Tracy.

Kennedy Osei dazzled at his friend's wedding Photo source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Apart from dazzling with his style, Kennedy Osei also made an impression with his appearance as he took over the dancefloor.

He gave off some impressive dance moves to the excitement of bridesmaids, groomsmen, and other guests at the wedding.

Check out Kennedy Osei's dance moves as shared by live_weddings_with_kwaku on Instagram:

