Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's last-born, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has been elected as the head prefect of his school, DPS International

Kwame Kyeretwie was sworn in as the school prefect at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, April 9

Photos of the investiture ceremony have emerged online showing many beautiful scenes

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the last son of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has chalked a big feat in school.

Kwame Kyeretwie, a student of DPS International School, has been elected by his colleagues as the school prefect (head boy).

The young man and other elected prefects were installed to their positions at the school's investiture on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has been elected as school prefect Photo source: @theasante_nation

Source: Instagram

Photos of their investiture have emerged online showing many beautiful moments of the young man and his colleagues.

In the photos shared on Instagram by @theasante_nation, Kwame Kyeretwie was spotted dressed in a green jacket over white trousers and a white shirt with a green tie,

Standing tall among his colleagues, Otumfuo's last-born had a sash around his body with the inscription "head boy."

Other photos also showed different scenes, including him giving a speech, getting decorated, and marching in a procession.

See the photos below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh