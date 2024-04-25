Comic rapper AY Poyoo dropped a new song months after leaving his record label, Aborga Records

A video of him performing his new song I Move has caught the attention of many people as they applaud the sweet tune

Many people in the comment section talked about an improvement in his music

Ghanaian comic rapper AY Poyoo has won the attention of many Ghanaians after a video of him performing his new song titled I Move surfaced on the internet.

AY Poyoo released a new song

AY Poyoo shared a video of him performing the new song with a silver condenser microphone, and he sang the song with passion.

The song is the first viral song of AY Poyoo since he parted ways with his former management, Aborga Records, in March 2024.

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon shared the video on his Instagram page and showered the Alfa Hour hitmaker with praises. He wrote:

Naaah whatever they did to @ay_poyoo in Nigeria is cooking! This is fire!!

Below is a video of AY Poyoo performing his new song I Move.

Reactions to the video of AY Poyoo's new song

Below are the views from Ghanaians on AY Poyoo's new song, I Move, with many Ghanaians talking about an improvement in the music:

esme.agyeiwaa said:

I think there’s an improvement

elijahood100 said:

Ghana, we’re our own enemies. Just hating ourselves for nothing. This is quality

official_ishmael94 said:

This makes sense. Seen great improvement

i_willsaidit said:

If you leave the coast of Ghana, everything changes, people dnt understand till it happens to them.

king_kunta____ said:

We no know when him take come 9ja oooo sweet song anyways @ay_poyoo

fargan.shutt said:

@ay_poyoo The GOAT is GOATING

"All my songs have been deleted, I almost died" - AY Poyoo loses his record deal

YEN.com.gh reported that comic rapper AY Poyoo shared his frustrations over his songs, which have been taken off all streaming platforms.

This comes after the comic rapper had a fallout with his record label, forcing a contract termination.

The artiste said in a recent video that his label was trying to end his career and that he almost died as a result of the label's actions.

