Beenie Man angrily reacts to claims that he was performing with COVID-19 in GH

Beenie Man has reacted to claims going round that he tested positive for coronavirus

He indicated that he had been fully-vaccinated and had been travelling for months without any issue

There were reports that he was picked up at the airport in Ghana over COVID-19

Popular Jamaican musician, Anthony Moses Davis famed as Beenie Man has reacted to claims that he is was going about in Ghana after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Beenie Man rubbished the claims that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was roaming the country with it.

He went on to explain that he had been fully-vaccinated and had travelling around for months without any issues.

Photos of Beenie Man and Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The Jamaican star went on to add that he was even confused that news was going round that he was arrested at the airport and was detained.

He wrote: Mi confuse yf #Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid. Uno weird yf."

He then went on to thank Stonebwoy and his team for hosting a successful BHIM Concert.

"Ghana was amazing. Love & light to @stonebwoy and the #BhimTeam. The Ghanaian Government, Immigration, Health Team, Small Gad, Freedom, the whole team. #Ghana ah the best place inna the world Earth globe americas. #BhimConcert21 looking fwd to 2022."

Beenie Man Busted By Police For Performing At Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert With COVID-19

International music superstar Beenie Man was reportedly busted by the police.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that Beenie Man was detained by police at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was on his way back to his native Jamaica after almost a week in Ghana.

Beenie Man arrived in Ghana on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He came purposely for Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert which happened on Tuesday, December 21.

Source: YEN.com.gh