Reggae and Dancehall music superstar Beenie Man has been reportedly arrested by the police Kotoka International Airport

Beenie Man who has been in Ghana for over a week now was arrested and detained while returning to Jamaica on Monday, December 27

He is reported to have broken some rules on COVID-19 following his arrival on Sunday, December 19 for Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert

International music superstar Beenie Man, known in private life as Anthony Mose Davis, has reportedly been busted by the police.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that Beenie Man was detained by police at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was on his way back to his native Jamaica after almost a week in Ghana.

Beenie Man arrived in Ghana on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He came purposely for Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert which happened on Tuesday, December 21.

Beenie Man tested positive for COVID-19

According to the Starrfm.com.gh report, Beenie Man tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Ghana last Sunday.

In line with the laid down protocols, Beenie had been asked to go into quarantine. But he did not go by the rules.

On Monday he was out and about going on a media tour with Stonebwoy to promote the concert which was a day away. He then went on to perform at the concert at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Even after the concert, Beenie Man has been spotted at other programmes including an event at Aburi on Boxing Day.

Arrested on his way to Jamaica

After spending over one week in Ghana, Beenie Man was to return home on Monday, August 27, 2021. But he was arrested by the police.

As at the time of filing this report, Beenie Man was in the custody of the police assisting with investigations.

