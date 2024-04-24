Star rapper Medikal has arrived in London ahead of his 02 Indigo concert in May

Medikal was given a warm welcome with a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Videos of his welcome at Heathrow Airport have sparked reactions among fans

Ghanaian rapper Medikal is gearing up in earnest for his highly anticipated maiden concert in the United Kingdom (UK).

Ahead of the May 3 show at the Indigo 02 in London, Medikal has already arrived in the British capital.

The Omo Ada hitmaker touched down at Heathrow Airport with his team on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The team was escorted by blogger GH Kwaku.

Medikal arrived in London to a warm welcome Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The team's arrival in London has come at a time when anticipation is building among Medikal's loyal fan base in Ghana and the UK.

Medikal receives warm welcome in London

Videos shared on Instagram by GH Kwaku showed many lovely scenes from Medikal's arrival with his crew.

Some of the footage showcased Medikal's conversations with his team members and the blogger. Among other things, Medikal promised to make the blogger's birthday which falls on Monday, April 29, 2024, a memorable celebration event before the concert.

One video which has caught much attention is when Medikal was giving a Rolls-Royce ride out of the airport.

Interestingly, the rapper was chauffeured by a white man who got down to open at the car door and usher Medikal in.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's London videos

The video of Medikal's arrival in London sparked mixed reactions, especially the part where he was ushered into his car. While some took the point of a white man 'serving' Medikal as a sign that he had arrived, others pointed out it was only a rental service.

magicsmallz said:

When you get to the stage where white man gets down to open the car door for you. You know you have made it in life

eugene8462 said:

@magicsmallz see this one . Ibi rental services. So if black man open door for you , u know make am in life abi

cleopatras_hair__beauty_salon_ said:

God bless you medikal for keeping this ur friends since shs. I'm happy to see the two you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Shatta Wale, others to join Medikal in London

Medikal's concert promises to be an unforgettable musical experience. With a stellar repertoire of hit songs and an electrifying stage presence, the rapper is poised to deliver a performance that will captivate attendees.

He will also be joined on the night by dancehall sensation Shatta Wale and other top-tier artistes including DJ Azonto, who claimed to have already been paid for the show.

Source: YEN.com.gh