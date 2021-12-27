Shatta Wale is currently hot after calling out Nigerian artistes while on stage performing on December 25, 2021

According to Shatta Wale , he doesn't look up to any Nigerian singer but he looks up to his loyal fans

The said statement didn't sit well with some Nigerians on social media as they took him to the cleaners

Ghanaian dancehall great, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has incurred the wrath of Nigerians on social media.

The controversial singer has proven why he is the most controversial Ghanaian star at the moment.

Shatta Wale shut down Accra on Saturday, December 25th, 2021 during his Freedom Wave concert in conjunction with his best friend Medikal.

Shatta Wale incures the wrath of Nigerians fans in video (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale)

Source: Instagram

After filling the Accra Sports Stadium he decided to address his loyal fans on the day.

Shatta Wale then threw shots at his critics saying, "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fxxx Nigeria."

His statement didn't sit well with some Nigerians on social media as they went hard on him.

Nigerians react:

@deoproducer:

"At the time when we need more celebrities and influencers to use their platforms to promote unity see what this dude is doing. Publicly Displaying his ignorance once again."

@king_samero:

"No naija celebrity can be dis irresponsible to insult any country especially in Africa."

@lateephartomolola:

"Nah Nigeria music go still top chart Ghana after all this noise."

@paulayimien:

"This one when Omah Lay, Rema, Joe Boy and Tems big pass dey talk any how local artist."

@papilo.147:

"Shatta is a small artist in Nigeria seriously."

