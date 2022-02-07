There were some female musicians who were very vibrant in the music industry but have gone silent for some years now for various reasons.

These women in particular rubbed shoulders with their male counterparts, with many of them winning multiple awards.

However, for some years now, nothing has been heard about them. Even though one or two of them come up in the news sometimes, they have not been heard of musically.

It need to be told that their fans miss them and are longing to hear from them soon.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 of these musicians who are no longer active on the music scene.

1. Becca: Becca is one of the top female musicians. Her last song Yes I Do, featuring Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, was released in 2019 and since then, nothing has been heard from her. Before then, Becca used to release at least two or more songs in a year. The African Woman hitmaker is currently enjoying her marriage with her Nigerian husband Daniel Tobi Sani:

2. Kaakie: The last time Kaakie was heard of musically was in 2016 when she released her Kaakitup album. The 20-track song featured top musicians, including Samini, Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Guru, and the late Ghetto KB.

Kaakie even won the Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the MGMA now Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2013. This caused a feud between her and Shatta Wale. It has been six years now and Kaakie’e fans are itching to hear her voice once again.

Kaakie currently lives in the US with her husband. She was in the news recently in the news when her beautiful daughter mesmerised fans with a video:

3. Itz Tifanny: The ‘Azonto’ hitmaker has been silent musically for many years now. The last time she was heard of was in 2017 when she released No More ft. Ceeza. Before then, she was constantly releasing back-to-back hit songs to keep her fans entertained:

4. Irene Logan: Until about five months ago with her new single More, Irene Logan had gone mute on music. The last time she was heard of before More was in 2015 when she released another single My Mind Dey. Irene’s biggest hit song is Run Away, which she sang with Asem in 2010. Since then, she has not been active as first:

4. Louisa: Louisa was also making the headlines with her songs but she has been missing for many years now. Her last song Opampam, featuring Shatta Wale, has released in 2018. YEN.com.gh gathered from her Instagram that Louisa has put music aside for a while as she has become a mother:

