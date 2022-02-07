Young Ghanaian entertainer, DJ Switch, has mimicked Shatta Wale in an adorable video and fans have loved it

She mimicked the video in which Shatta Wale warned that nothing would hold him back from deleting and blocking anyone who annoys him

He said no matter how long he has known such a person, he would just delete and block them and this is what DJ Switched copied

Fans have hailed her talent and said she is indeed blessed by God with all the multiple skills she possess

Ghana’s youngest and super talented entertainer, DJ Switch, has mimicked Shatta Wale in a video that has got many people hailing her on social media.

She mimicked how Shatta Wale warned that regardless of how long he has known someone, he would not hesitate to delete and block the person.

Her attitude, voice, and overall mannerism had DJ Switch looking exactly like Shatta Wale.

Many react to DJ Switch’s video

DJ Switch’s video has got many calling her a talented girl as she already is.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

gidistarbwoy10: "We Shatta Movement go file case give you soon be prepared to meet us at court lol."

ohemaah_ohenewaah: "Tell Them but your Question ee d333 I think Our King shall Answer himself in the Near Future."

pentop3495: "Aswear my friend is funny love this video."

proph_wan: "Mad Switchup matter chop hot."

desneakertherapist_: "ah you joined your uncle."

iamsemony: "You come the win ur brother again wahala."

awalisonit_dexta: "shatta go block u oo."

samuelbasseyglobal: "Erica you’re just amazing."

michael_kwabena_owusu: "is the attitude for me."

damn.its.izzy_: "haha ericaaaa."

