Kaakie, the sensational singer once described as "queen of GH music" has impressed her fans with a video of her daughter

The one-year-old girl has grown big and already started walking as seen in the video Kaakie shared

Kaakie's daughter is lively and bubbly as she is seen in the video laughing and waving at someone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The former queen of Ghana music under Samini’s Highgrade Record Label, Kaakie, has got her fans talking with a video she shared of her daughter.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kaakie’s Instagram handle, the one-year-old is seen trying to get out of the house with her slow and careful footsteps.

As she got to the door, she paused and smile while waving at whoever was standing before her and taking the video.

A collage of Kaakie and her pretty daughter. Photo credit: @kaakiegh_tlc/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The way she behaved makes her look bigger than age one, and this goes a long way to show how smart and intelligent she is as a child.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kaakie’s fans react to her daughter’s video

Some fans of the musician have loved her daughter instantly and admired her. They left beautiful comments to also praise the little girl.

Kenneth Ashikwei, for instance, described Kaakie’s daughter as “cute”:

kennethashiakwei: “OMG CUTE.”

Hajia Alima Ntusadiya also wrote that Kaakie’s baby is pretty:

hajiaalimantusadiya: “She’s pretty.”

Maabena and Priscilla Manu also described the photo as cute:

maabena_darkchocolate: “cute.”

manu_priscilla_22: “She's cute.”

To Sept Wilson, the baby is just a mini version of her mother, thus, she called her Young KK:

septwilson: “Young KK.”

Emy also loves Kaakie’s daughter:

emy_duchess: “cuteness overload.”

A former queen of GH music

The multiple-award-winning Kaakie was once referred to as the queen of Ghana music, a titled recently claimed by Wendy Shay.

During her contract with the HighGrade Family managed by Samini, Kaakie released back-to-back hit songs, including DC Turn Up, Logoligi, and Toffee Pon Tongue.

Kaakie's songs enjoyed massive airplay, especially the one that she sang with Samini, Just Come Over.

Unfortunately, no songs have come from her after reports spread that her relationship with the record label hit the rocks.

Other celebrities' kids

Meanwhile, on celebrities' kids, YEN.com.gh earlier published an article on Baby Maxin, the daughter of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Baby Maxin will be clocking three on February 21, 2022, and fans, as well Ghanaians as a whole are in high anticipation of her birthday photos and celebration.

We published photos and activities of how she rocks age two.

There was also another report on how Fameye's two-year-old son, Arvid, rattled his father's Praise song.

Source: YEN.com.gh