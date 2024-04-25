The desire by Serwaa Amihere for persons who released her private video to face justice has suffered a setback

This comes after the Dansoman Circuit dismissed it because it does not have the authority to hear such a case

Many people have, however, praised Serwaa Amihere for apologizing for the leakage of her private video

The Dansoman Circuit in Accra has dismissed a case brought before it concerning Henry Fitz and two other individuals who are stand accused of sharing the private video of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page, the court correspondent for Angel FM, Ama Braggo, who was in court when the case was called, said the judge dismissed the case on grounds that the Circuit Court was not cloaked with the power to hear it.

She also revealed that the onus now lies on the Ghana Police to get the case tried in a High Court, out of which the Attorney General's Office would be the one prosecuting the matter.

It also came to light that none of the accused persons were present in court when the case was called.

Serwaa Amihere apology

This new twist comes after Serwaa Amihere issued a statement on Wednesday, April 24, apologising to Ghanaians for the leakage of her private video.

The GHOne TV presenter asked Ghanaians to forgive her for the act, after which she confessed that the incident would serve as a lesson going forward.

Ghanaians commend Serwaa Amihere

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended Serwaa Amihere for apologising over the private video

Serwaa Amihere offers clarity on her name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Serwaa Amihere offering clarity on her surname has surfaced online.

This video has emerged amidst recent reports by some people trying to explain how the name "Amihere" should be correctly pronounced.

The viral video showed when Serwaa Amihere cleared the air during an interview with Angel FM after being asked whether she was Nzema, to which she responded negatively.

