Freezy Macbones, in a video he shared, spent time in the village as he weeded a large farm and enjoyed fruits from the farm

The boxer, who started his career from humble beginnings, seemed happy as he relived life in the village

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section of the video, fans were impressed by his humility

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones recently shared a video that has left Ghanaians in awe. The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed Freezy not in the boxing ring but in a village, tending to a large farm and enjoying a pawpaw fruit.

Freezy Macbones weeding farmland Photo Source: freezymacbones

Source: UGC

Macbones, who is mostly known for his prowess in the ring, showed a different side of himself in this video. He was seen engaging in farming activities, a humble task that many would not associate with a sports star of his stature.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by his humility and his willingness to engage in such a labour-intensive task. Others praised him for not forgetting his roots despite his fame and success.

Freezy Macbones warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Victoria Paintsil said:

This is how we live let's protect what we have thanks bro develop the area is very beautiful place I tell you

CHRISTIAN BAIDOO reacted:

i really love this, u a already great sir

elianaaseye said:

freezy has remembered his village life ooo wow,that wonderful

mikewalters64 commented:

those river banks in Europe are most expensive lands and areas in Europe yet we don't value it

Dada kessben wrote:

local boy is always a local boy , appreciate your hard work bro

THE FRANKLINS said:

wow...too humble....u still remember your past....bro keep soaring....more Grace to u

Freezy Macbones and daughter

In another story, Ghanaian UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones reunited with his daughter after eleven years.

The boxing sensation revealed that although it was hard for him to leave his daughter, he had to relocate to search for greener pastures in the UK.

Freezy added that the distance between them hardened his resolve to succeed and make her proud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh