Asantewaa shared a video of herself with veteran actor Koo Fori as he held on to a baby while she danced excitedly in the background

The socialite recently announced that she was pregnant, with recent videos showing she had already given birth since the baby bump was no longer there

In the comments section of the video shared on her TikTok page, many of her fans and followers were curious if the baby was hers

Ghanaian socialite and TikToker Asantewaa has shared a heartwarming video that has left her fans and followers curious. The video, posted on her TikTok page, showed the socialite in a happy mood, dancing with her while in the company of veteran actor Koo Fori.

Ghanaian actress and influencer Asantewaa Photo Source: asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

In the video, Koo Fori could be seen cradling a baby in his arms while Asantewaa danced in the background. This video comes weeks after Asantewaa announced her pregnancy to Ghanaians. Recent videos of the socialite showed her without the baby bump, leading fans to speculate that she had given birth. The appearance of the baby in the video with Koo Fori has added to these speculations.

The comments section of the video was filled with questions from curious fans and followers. Many were eager to know if the baby held by Koo Fori was Asantewaa's.

Asantewaa gets Ghanaians curious

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

success-gal commented:

Awww we thank God and so happy for u and i wish everyone who is looking for baby will surely receive it

Akua Official Lady✅ wrote:

Asantewaa is good at confusing the public

Blinks@official reacted:

Nobody is talking about Koo ofori still young n cute Awwnn

Obi Dumbie asked:

Asantewaa's bby is a boy anaa? is the bby not wearing ear ring?

