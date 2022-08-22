A beautiful lady who loves online gaming has revealed that she spent a total amount of GH₵ 4,339.17 on Call of Duty (COD)

The amount which was spent just in August got many people questioning her addiction to the virtual game

Among those who reacted to her video were social media users who said that they cannot spend that much on the game

A stunning lady has shared a video that showed just how addictive Call of Duty (COD) game is among youths and game lovers.

She revealed that her mother was concerned about her spending too much on the virtual entertainment platform.

Many people were surprised at the amount she has spent on the game. Photo source: TikTok/@rheychelbaby,@makosg

Love for Call of Duty

Seconds into the clip, she revealed how she has spent over GH₵ 4k on iTunes cards to fund her wallet on the game so she can be able to make in-app purchases.

Many were amazed that she spent that much in the month of August. Others shared how obsessed they also are with the game.

Watch the video below:

Many Netizens react to the video

At the time of writing this report, the video has more than 400 comments with over 8000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

ADENIYITK said:

"Question of the day:na u Dey buy am or your Bf."

Willz_da_Boss said:

"Where you dey see the money from, I've only spent 8k and I can't even breath well."

DominusXchange said:

"Omo na only me never spend for codm oh."

Englandboy said:

"Kings marry her she's the one."

Bardi said:

"You should see what I’ve used on APEX legends."

Omobolade Afesojaye said:

"I had to block everyone that I know that sells iTunes …. Codm is just after my life."

DraemonYT said:

"This is actually costlier but if you feel it's the best for you. Carry on."

