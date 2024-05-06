Ghana's 4x100 relay team takes first place to qualify for the summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris, France

This win comes after the team narrowly lost the gold medal to Team Nigeria in the All-African Games in March

The team clocked a winning time of 38.29s, which is their season's best to punch their ticket to compete in Paris

After placing second in the All Africa Games held in Ghana, the Ghanaian 4x100 relay team set their sights on qualifying for the Olympics in Paris later this year.

The quartet, Ibrahim Fuseini, Issac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, clocked a season's best at 38.29 to punch a ticket to the Olympic games.

Ghana was not the only African team to qualify, as Nigeria and Liberia came in second and third, respectively, to book their tickets to Paris.

Team Ghana, Photo Credit: Fentuo Tahiru

Source: Twitter

Ghana's Qualification

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru, who is with the team in the Bahamas, posted on his X account. In his post, Fentuo expressed his excitement about Ghana's qualification for the Olympics, which he believes was never doubted. Still, he was very excited that team Ghana beat team Nigeria as this victory against our Neighbours was revenge after they took the gold medal in the just-ended All Africa Games 2024.

"Ghana, Nigeria and Liberia celebrating together after they ALL made the Olympics in the men’s 4x100m relays. Nigeria’s women even joined in. And guess who initiated the “ole” celebration #WorldRelays2024," he posted.

"We smoked them!" he added hinting at the victory team Ghana had over team Nigeria

Watch video below:

Video of Ghana's qualifying race

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians

@delaliphrank said:

This is everything chaley

@bawells12 said:

That's how we do it!

@Malvyn_j said:

Oh this is nice

@Styker_ said:

I’ll wait for the interview you called for shortly after the celebration.

