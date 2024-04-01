Otumfuo's Children Attend Akwasidae, Transform Nicely Into Young Adults In Latest Photos
- The Akwasidae festival has been successfully held at the Manhyia Palace
- The children of the Otumfuo were in attendance to pay homage to the king during the festival
- Many people who reacted to the photos showered praises on the family and Asantehene
The Akwasidae festival, a festival celebrated by the people of Ashanti, was recently held on March 31, 2024, at Manyhia Palace.
Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Asante Nation showed moments Lady Julia, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the children, who have grown to become good-looking young adults, arrived at the festival to pay homage to the Asantehene as custom-demands.
Neatly dressed in their anniversary clothes, Lady Julia, Nana Afua Kobi, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and Nana Opoku Ware took turns to greet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The post, which had raked in over 700 likes and 16 comments, was captioned:
"Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of Asantehene, accompanied by their children, attended the Akwasidae festival held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on March 31, 2024. The family paid homage to the King, who sat in state."
Ghanaians react to photos of Akwasidae festival
Many people who thronged the comment section of the post were left in awe, whereas others celebrated Ashanti culture and tradition.
DrCynthia Alexander Mitchell commented:
Such a beautiful family.
The young boy has gotten tall fast!!
Afya Frympomaa Boateng added:
It's their names for me.it carry weight ankasa
Isaac Pinto Adomako reacted:
The great king live long
Lawrence Owusu Asare reacted:
This is beautiful!
Maame Aba Sakyiwaah added:
Ghana's unique King nono
Nana Kwarteng wrote:
Mewura Ohene Nya kwan daa. He rule over great paramount chiefs
Source: YEN.com.gh