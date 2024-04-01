The Akwasidae festival has been successfully held at the Manhyia Palace

The children of the Otumfuo were in attendance to pay homage to the king during the festival

Many people who reacted to the photos showered praises on the family and Asantehene

The Akwasidae festival, a festival celebrated by the people of Ashanti, was recently held on March 31, 2024, at Manyhia Palace.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Asante Nation showed moments Lady Julia, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the children, who have grown to become good-looking young adults, arrived at the festival to pay homage to the Asantehene as custom-demands.

Neatly dressed in their anniversary clothes, Lady Julia, Nana Afua Kobi, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and Nana Opoku Ware took turns to greet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The post, which had raked in over 700 likes and 16 comments, was captioned:

"Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of Asantehene, accompanied by their children, attended the Akwasidae festival held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on March 31, 2024. The family paid homage to the King, who sat in state."

Ghanaians react to photos of Akwasidae festival

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post were left in awe, whereas others celebrated Ashanti culture and tradition.

DrCynthia Alexander Mitchell commented:

Such a beautiful family.

Boakye Agyemang indicated:

The young boy has gotten tall fast!!

Afya Frympomaa Boateng added:

It's their names for me.it carry weight ankasa

Isaac Pinto Adomako reacted:

The great king live long

Lawrence Owusu Asare reacted:

This is beautiful!

Maame Aba Sakyiwaah added:

Ghana's unique King nono

Nana Kwarteng wrote:

Mewura Ohene Nya kwan daa. He rule over great paramount chiefs

