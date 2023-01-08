Nadia Buari In 2023: Actress Shares First Beautiful Family Photos With Her Mom And Sisters; Fans Gush
- Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has released her first stunning family photos featuring her mother and sisters in 2023
- The images, shared on Instagram on January 7, also capture her colleague actress and fashionista Zynnell Zuh
- Fans of the entertainment personality have expressed admiration for their sartorial choices and her beauty
A-list Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has set pulses rushing with her first family photos featuring her mother and sisters in 2023.
The images also captured her colleague Ghanaian actress and fashionista Zynnell Zuh. Nadia Buari released the beautiful images on her Instagram account on Saturday, January 7, Ghana's Democracy Day.
The actress, her mom, and her sisters donned stunning traditional ensembles while Zynnell Zuh stood out in a different outfit.
It is not clear what the occasion was, but the ladies and Nadia Buari's mother nailed their looks.
Fans of the entertainment personality have expressed admiration for their sartorial choices and her beauty.
See the images below:
Fans comment on first family photos of actress Nadia Buari
Teddyalex6 said:
Wooow, looking beautiful@iamnadiabuari.
Damite_fabrics posted:
Old skool outing look cool all of una still fine but d gele eehhh.
Ikechiukwuu reacted:
Beautiful.
Masangosithembile said:
Lovely fam.
Abdulkadiriadam1312021 commented:
Adorable family.
Itsmecynthy commented:
Aaarh, my favorite hanty. The headties are like balablu.. Still beautiful anyways.
Nadia Buari: Actress Shares Candid Photos with Her Doting Daughter
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that beautiful actress, Nadia Buari, released candid pictures of herself and one of her daughters as she captured a doting moment with the child.
The mother of four posted the lovely Instagram images on Sunday, November 20. The candid photos of the adorable moment show the sweet bond between the duo.
The actress and her daughter sported casual outfits as they hugged and held each other. The mother-daughter duo put their arms around one another, with Nadia Buari smiling.
