Actress Jackie Appiah has been dominating social media trends after a video of her mansion popped up online

The video has stirred loads of reactions and comparisons with the houses of other celebs in the country

A blogger called Cuite Juls has released a list of some of the items in Jackie's house and their prices

Actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media after a video of her Trassaco estate mansion popped up online.

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

Following the video, a number of comparisons have been made on social media between Jackie's house and that of other stars.

But celebrity blogger Cutie Juls says such comparisons are a non-starter because Jackie's house is in a different class of its own.

The blogger who first broke the news of Jackie's house about six months ago shared some details about the magnificent building.

Jackie's land cost $400,000 (GHC3m)

According to Cutie Juls, checks indicate the land on which Jackie's house was built cost $200,000 per single plot.

Seeing the compound in the video, it is obvious that Jackie's house is on more than one plot and thus suggests she must have spent $400,000. At current exchange rates, that is over GHC3m.

Jackie imported furniture, tiles, and other decorations

For the furniture, Jackie is reported to have imported everything in her house from Italy. She also imported her tiles from the European country.

For the smart toilets in the house which were shown in Luchy Donalds' video, Jackie is said to have paid $4,000 (almost GHC32,000) for one.

Cutie Juls added that to put the furniture and all other accessories to appeal to the eye, Jackie flew an interior decorator from abroad and housed the person in a five-star hotel until her work was completed.

Jackie Appiah's TV In Her Trasacco Mansion Costs GHC135k

Aside from all that luxury, the actress' building is filled with many other things for her entertainment.

Jackie's television set in the living room is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated GHC135,000.

Check out Cutie Juls' post below:

