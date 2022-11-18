The Ghana Black Stars have arrived in Qatar on Thursday, November 18, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition

Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, has arrived in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday, November 18, at 3 pm Ghana time.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the team arrived to a rousing welcome from hundreds of Ghanaian supporters. These fans stormed the team's hotel in Doha drumming and dancing.

Notably, Ghanaian football star Abedi Pele's family were among the welcoming party. Abedi's wife, Maha Ayew, and their daughter, Imani Ayew, were among the many people at the Double Tree By Hilton Hotel where the Black Stars will be basing.

Abedi Pele's wife and daughter were part of fans who thronged the Black Stars' hotel in Qatar Photo source: @swet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Abedi Pele's wife and daughter welcome Dede, Jordan Ayew and other Black Stars players

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Abedi's daughter is seen rocking a white jersey and posing with a lady and a young man.

From there, she showed her mother, who wore the white jersey of the Black Stars, dancing with a man who was also in a Ghana jersey.

Parts of the video also shared Imani's elder brother Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, wearing a colourful smock and hat on the team's arrival at the hotel. After changing into casual wear, Dede was seen in the company of Daniel Kofi Kyereh as they acknowledged cheers from the fans.

See below for the video as reshared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Black Stars Players Arrived In Qatar In Colourful Fugu Styles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the professional and skilful team led by Captain Andre Dede Ayew wore matching ensembles as they arrived in Qatar in style.

The team of talented players wore black shorts and trousers to match the fugu, as traditional smocks are locally called in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh