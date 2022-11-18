The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Qatar to prepare for their first match in dapper traditional looks

The professional and skillful lead by Captain Andre Dede Ayew wore matching ensembles upon arrival

The team of talented players won their friendly match against Switzerland with Afriyie Barnieh making headlines after the match

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Qatar the host country for the 2022 World Cup in traditional outfits.

The twenty-six-man squad, management, and technical team member looked dapper in their colorful ensembles.

The captain of the team, Andre Dede Ayew completed the look with a white traditional hat that can be seen from afar. All the professional and skillful players with whom twenty-four play in different leagues outside Ghana wore black shorts and trousers to match the fugu.

Black Star players arrive in Qatar representing Ghanaian culture in dapper fugu styles. Source@SamuelloGh

The stylish players on the team wore their expensive sneakers while the fashionable and attention-seeking wore white long socks and quality men's slides.

Each of the Black Stars players completed their looks with a kente stole with inscriptions that read, 'beyond the return, visit Ghana center of the world

The team received a grand welcome at their hotel upon arrival in Qatar.

Ghana Black Star players with expensive fashion sense

Some of the fashionable top players in the world are part of the Black Stars team. These high-ending players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, and Kofi Kyere among others are signed on popular fashion brands where they model designer clothes and sneakers on and off the pitch in stylish photos.

Others invest in priceless jewelry, customized designer brands, and expensive cars as they flaunt them on social media.

Afriyie Barnieh steps up his fashion game in new photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afriyie Barnieh, a Black Stars player, who has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his superb football abilities and stylish appearance.

One of two local athletes selected to the 26-person Qatar 2022 roster is a Hearts of Oak player, and he has his trademark haircut.

The forward buy pricey devices and wearable technology with a portion of his enormous pay. Ghanaians have praised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak on social media for his great performance against the Swiss club.

