Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has announced the arrival of his second son and sixth child

He took to Instagram to share a profoundly touching note expressing joy for the newest addition to his family

The post where he expresses the significance of witnessing the boy's birth has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages

Gospel musician and minister Sonnie Badu and his wife, Annie Badu, have welcomed their second son, bringing their beautiful children to six.

He shared a heartfelt message to celebrate the boy who entered the world on Good Friday, March 29.

Sonnie Badu expresses joy

The musician said the child extends his legacy on earth, which is the priesthood and Leviate mandate.

''Early this morning on Good Friday, God gave me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth, the BADU legacy…Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate,'' he said.

Sonnie Badu said witnessing his wife deliver their second son and six children was pure joy.

''To my dear wife, it was a joy to stand by you as always. To my son, you are here to join your brother, and you both carry the legacy God has trusted us with. Carry it in the fear of the Lord, and do it in humility and integrity,'' .

Netizens shower Sonnie Badu and wife with love

Fans have extended their heartfelt love, blessings, and warm wishes to the Badu family as they welcome their sixth child.

Couple welcomes their first child after 21 years of childlessness

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that The Anechams had welcomed their first child in Navrongo in Ghana's Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region after 21 years of childlessness.

The man, a member of The Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Navrongo, and his wife, a deaconess of The Church of Pentecost at the Kwamo District, celebrated their bundle of joy surrounded by loved ones at a dedication and naming ceremony at the Israel Assembly on October 22, 2023.

The couple thanked God for the gift of a son during the occasion. The boy arrived after five unsuccessful attempts with IVF.

