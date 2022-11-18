Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, has arrived in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday, November 18, at 3 pm Ghana time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The team flew from Dubai in the UAE where they had assembled and played their last friendly match against Switzerland.

As reported by Sportsbrief, the Black Stars put in an impressive display to defeat the Swiss 2-0 with many players impressing.

Ghanaians in Qatar have rousingly welcomed the Black Stars to Doha Photo source: @ghonetv, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians in Qatar welcome the Black Stars to Qatar

The Black Stars were given a rousing welcome to Qatar by Ghanaians and other people supporting the team in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Even before the team arrived, fans had thronged The Double Tree By Hilton Hotel, where the team is to be based.

In a video sighted on GHOne TV's Instagram page, many supporters are clad in Black Stars jerseys and other Ghana paraphernalia while drumming and dancing (JAMA sessions).

See the video below:

Another video showed the Black Stars supporters lining up on both sides of the street in front of the hotel awaiting the team's arrival.

See below for the video as sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Black Stars Players Arrived In Qatar In Colourful Fugu Styles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the professional and skillful team led by Captain Andre Dede Ayew wore matching ensembles as they arrived in Qatar in style.

The team of talented players wore black shorts and trousers to match the fugu, as traditional smocks are locally called in Ghana.

Afriyie Barnieh steps up his fashion game in new photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afriyie Barnieh, a Black Stars player, who has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his superb football abilities and stylish appearance.

One of two local athletes selected to the 26-person Qatar 2022 roster is a Hearts of Oak player, and he has his trademark haircut.

The forward buy pricey devices and wearable technology with a portion of his enormous pay. Ghanaians have praised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak on social media for his great performance against the Swiss club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh