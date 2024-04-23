Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, claimed that Junka Town, the TV show he is popular for, is the best film of its era

Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, made a bold assertion about Junka Town, the TV show that made him famous, claiming that it was the best film of its era.

Too Much of Junka Town fame Photo Source: Too Much Pampii

Too Much, who was the main character in the show, said he believes that no other Ghanaian movie could match the impact and popularity of Junka Town at its peak.

The actor further explained that the success of Junka Town came at a time when the Ghanaian movie industry was struggling, making its success more impressive.

Too Much, who is now based in London, also reflected on the financial aspect of the show’s success. He expressed his belief that if Junka Town had been released during the era of CD buying, it would have been a gold mine for him and his crew members. Many Ghanaians agreed with Too Much.

Ghanaians agree with Too Much

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AkwasiObibinii-ll6sq said:

This nfante actors are not humbles at all, and they jealous the success of Kumawood, listen to Too Much and Atemuda it shows.

Mcbelly322 wrote:

What too much is saying is true.He is a comic actor and he doesn’t have size

HenryArko commented:

Junka Town is indeed the best. The only problem was that they stopped

Too Much compares Ghana and UK

In another story, Too Much of Junka Town fame has stated that there is not much benefit in living in Ghana aside from being able to urinate everywhere.

The actor, who is currently in the UK, stated that the quality of life in the UK was way better than in Ghana.

In the comments section of the interview shared by Poleeno Multimedia, many Ghanaians agreed with the actor.

