In an interesting turn of events, a man named Mr Kwasi Bediako has come forward to claim that he is the father of popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo. In an exclusive interview with Ghana News TV, Mr Bediako shared the story of how he met the actor's mother and how she got pregnant.

According to Mr Bediako, he met the lady in question at the then Meridian Hotel in Tema in the early 60s. The aged man said he approached the lady and conversed with her, after which they had amorous relations the same day they got in contact.

He mentioned that, however, their relationship was short-lived as the lady soon disappeared without a trace. It wasn't until much later that Mr Bediako found out that she had become pregnant and given birth to Agya Koo. He claims that he had no knowledge of the birth until many years later when the actor had already risen to fame.

Despite his claims, Mr Bediako admitted that he did not have a relationship with Agya Koo as he was never able to locate the mother after she disappeared. He expressed regret that he was not able to be a part of his son's life and hoped that one day, they would be able to connect.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans of the actor expressing surprise at the news. Agya Koo himself has not yet commented on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh